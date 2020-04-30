DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Shares Bought by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned 0.35% of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 127.0% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 270,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 151,287 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 17.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 10,588 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 28.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 43,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 9,688 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 106.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 15,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KSM opened at $9.88 on Thursday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $12.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

