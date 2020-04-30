Camelot Portfolios LLC Lowers Holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

Camelot Portfolios LLC trimmed its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMX. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the fourth quarter worth $37,980,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,903,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $62,448,000 after buying an additional 2,178,362 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,503,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $632,061,000 after buying an additional 1,768,838 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the fourth quarter worth $16,806,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,647,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,361,000 after buying an additional 991,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L stock opened at $12.18 on Thursday. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.09.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. On average, research analysts expect that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

