Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $325,000 Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 541.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter Mcnitt bought 7,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $149,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenn W. Reed bought 5,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,700 shares of company stock valued at $255,108 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $16.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 136.92 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $24.10.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.00 million. Old Republic International had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Old Republic International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORI has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

