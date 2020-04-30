Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $322,000 Position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 65.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,539 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MAXIMUS in the fourth quarter valued at $56,359,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in MAXIMUS by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 917,013 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $68,217,000 after buying an additional 468,326 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in MAXIMUS by 2,405.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 463,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,487,000 after buying an additional 445,100 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in MAXIMUS by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,601,073 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $119,104,000 after buying an additional 422,836 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MAXIMUS by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,467,000 after buying an additional 192,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAXIMUS stock opened at $68.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.69 and its 200 day moving average is $70.18. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.42 and a 1 year high of $82.02.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $818.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $651,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, MAXIMUS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

