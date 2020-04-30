Camelot Portfolios LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Camelot Portfolios LLC decreased its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,342 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMP. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,451,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,483,000 after purchasing an additional 317,968 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,305,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,104,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,822,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,069,000 after purchasing an additional 120,323 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 817,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,824,000 after purchasing an additional 99,577 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMP. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Compass Minerals International from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens decreased their target price on Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. CL King began coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Compass Minerals International from $70.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.57.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $51.00 on Thursday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a one year low of $34.39 and a one year high of $66.14. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.91.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.25). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Compass Minerals International news, CFO James D. Standen purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.82 per share, with a total value of $97,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

