Camelot Portfolios LLC Invests $305,000 in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 43,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 13,287 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 193,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $53.25 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $41.61 and a 52 week high of $60.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.13.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

