Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Shares Bought by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 60.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $225,572,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 222.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,201,000 after buying an additional 967,112 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 47.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,295,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,908,000 after buying an additional 742,777 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,340,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 813,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,444,000 after buying an additional 589,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, Director Trevor Fetter acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $413,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,924.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

HIG stock opened at $41.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.02. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.01%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.69.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.