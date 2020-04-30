Camelot Portfolios LLC Acquires 115 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,365 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAYC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $187.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.47.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 1,400 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total transaction of $309,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $691,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PAYC opened at $270.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.46. Paycom Software Inc has a 12 month low of $163.42 and a 12 month high of $342.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.93 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.47% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.