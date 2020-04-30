Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 6,255 Shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO)

Camelot Portfolios LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,255 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned 0.60% of iShares MSCI Austria ETF worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 152,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF in the fourth quarter worth $214,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF stock opened at $14.51 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Austria ETF has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average is $18.51.

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

