Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $239,000 Stock Position in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 72.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VSH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $36,483,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $36,455,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,302,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,741,000 after buying an additional 955,557 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,181,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,306,000 after buying an additional 619,262 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.2% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 8,214,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,366,000 after buying an additional 251,893 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Joel Smejkal sold 3,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $62,447.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,917.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $1,048,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,958,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VSH. BNP Paribas lowered Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cowen upped their target price on Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

VSH opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average of $18.74. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

