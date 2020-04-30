Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Sold by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,528 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Barclays by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,577,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,540,000 after acquiring an additional 595,486 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,325,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,662,000 after acquiring an additional 477,807 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 876,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 468,873 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,143,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,407,000 after acquiring an additional 444,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter worth $2,223,000. 2.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BCS shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Barclays and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Societe Generale cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine cut Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of BCS stock opened at $5.52 on Thursday. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $10.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.77.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3214 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

