Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 3,424 Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,424 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 603.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 652.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other HollyFrontier news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III acquired 10,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 76,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,979.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HFC. Wolfe Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Shares of HFC stock opened at $33.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.64 and a 200-day moving average of $42.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. HollyFrontier Corp has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $58.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.59.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corp will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

