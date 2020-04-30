HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Stock Position Increased by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $435,961,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 61,998.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,649,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,670 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 7,356.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 710,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,961,000 after purchasing an additional 700,581 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,299,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,729,000 after acquiring an additional 524,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 37.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,511,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,798,000 after acquiring an additional 409,176 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 21,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $3,089,805.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 646 shares in the company, valued at $93,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $307,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,258.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,941 shares of company stock worth $5,427,927. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $113.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.34 and its 200-day moving average is $129.42. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.12 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 304.76%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.