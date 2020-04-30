Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $251,000 Stock Holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (NYSE:ARDC)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (NYSE:ARDC) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,134 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 578,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after acquiring an additional 44,363 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 431,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 17,649 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 18,589 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 206,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 31,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 7.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 12,266 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARDC opened at $10.79 on Thursday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $15.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.84%.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

