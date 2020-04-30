Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $251,000 Holdings in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 53.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,027 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 224,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 127,844 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth about $62,991,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth about $10,869,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,252,000 after acquiring an additional 156,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 252,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,967,000 after acquiring an additional 14,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $49,503.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,503. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TOL. Cfra upgraded Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America downgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks restated an “average” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Shares of TOL opened at $26.24 on Thursday. Toll Brothers Inc has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $49.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.47.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 10.92%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

