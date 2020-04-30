4,390 Shares in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Acquired by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 42,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 20,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 684,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,459,000 after purchasing an additional 49,641 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 18,021 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SPG. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.21.

In other news, CEO David Simon bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $9,124,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Larry C. Glasscock purchased 10,000 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.98 per share, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 350,072 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,593 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPG opened at $68.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. Simon Property Group Inc has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $180.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

