Camelot Portfolios LLC Decreases Stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 368,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock opened at $6.38 on Thursday. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.52.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 57.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

NLY has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.42.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

