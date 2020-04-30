Camelot Portfolios LLC Invests $235,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,940 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.61.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $129.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of -93.15, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.66 and its 200 day moving average is $144.64. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $190.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

