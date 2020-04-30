Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 183,908 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,908 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of KMI opened at $15.71 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.01. The firm has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $6,772,109.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. Insiders have bought 1,400,000 shares of company stock worth $24,858,000 over the last ninety days. 14.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.