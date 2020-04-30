Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 20,301 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,301 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $10,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank OZK increased its position in shares of Southern by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 18,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Southern by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southern from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Southern from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Southern from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.96.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO opened at $57.37 on Thursday. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.92. The stock has a market cap of $61.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.74%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

