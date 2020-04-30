Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $50.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Neurometrix an industry rank of 39 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Neurometrix stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of Neurometrix as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

NURO stock opened at $2.47 on Thursday. Neurometrix has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.56.

Neurometrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

