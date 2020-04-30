Zacks: Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.43 (Buy) from the seven brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Howmet Aerospace’s rating score has declined by 30.6% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $18.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Howmet Aerospace an industry rank of 191 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Cowen downgraded Howmet Aerospace from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $8,119,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HWM opened at $13.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.42. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $34.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.82.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 20.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

