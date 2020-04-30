Piper Sandler Weighs in on ADIDAS AG/S’s Q1 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for ADIDAS AG/S in a research report issued on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.12. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ADIDAS AG/S’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Get ADIDAS AG/S alerts:

ADDYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded ADIDAS AG/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ADIDAS AG/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.00.

Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $115.85 on Wednesday. ADIDAS AG/S has a 52-week low of $87.65 and a 52-week high of $176.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.22.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. ADIDAS AG/S had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 6.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S in the fourth quarter worth about $1,872,000. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $524,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. 0.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADIDAS AG/S Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for ADIDAS AG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADIDAS AG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.