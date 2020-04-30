Piper Sandler Weighs in on ADIDAS AG/S’s Q1 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for ADIDAS AG/S in a research report issued on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.12. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ADIDAS AG/S’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

ADDYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded ADIDAS AG/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ADIDAS AG/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.00.

Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $115.85 on Wednesday. ADIDAS AG/S has a 52-week low of $87.65 and a 52-week high of $176.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.22.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. ADIDAS AG/S had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 6.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S in the fourth quarter worth about $1,872,000. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $524,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. 0.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADIDAS AG/S Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?

Earnings History and Estimates for ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

Receive News & Ratings for ADIDAS AG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADIDAS AG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 183,908 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc
Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 183,908 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc
Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 20,301 Shares of Southern Co
Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 20,301 Shares of Southern Co
Neurometrix Inc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages
Neurometrix Inc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages
Zacks: Howmet Aerospace Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts
Zacks: Howmet Aerospace Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts
Piper Sandler Weighs in on ADIDAS AG/S’s Q1 2021 Earnings
Piper Sandler Weighs in on ADIDAS AG/S’s Q1 2021 Earnings
Analysts Set $34.60 Target Price for Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd
Analysts Set $34.60 Target Price for Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report