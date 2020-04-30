Analysts Set $34.60 Target Price for Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT)

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $34.60 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Chunghwa Telecom an industry rank of 203 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 2,881.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 12,607.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 119.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHT opened at $36.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.82 and its 200 day moving average is $36.42. Chunghwa Telecom has a 52 week low of $33.61 and a 52 week high of $37.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chunghwa Telecom (CHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.