Zacks: Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ETON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ETON) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $19.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.24) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Eton Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 14 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ETON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ETON) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Eton Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETON opened at $5.00 on Thursday. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.65. The company has a market capitalization of $104.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products. The company develops EM-100, an ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis; ET-202 and ET-203, which are injectable product candidates for use in the hospital setting; ET-103, an oral liquid product candidate for hypothyroidism; ET-101, ET-102, and ET-104, which are oral liquid product candidates for neurological indications; and CT-100, a synthetic corticotropin therapeutic candidate for rheumatoid arthritis.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.