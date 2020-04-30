Zacks: Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Given $32.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.50 (Sell) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $32.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Shinhan Financial Group an industry rank of 178 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $24.72 on Thursday. Shinhan Financial Group has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.99.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.62%. Analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 46,329 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 52,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

