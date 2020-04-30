Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.95.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $507.74 million, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $7.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.36.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.77% of the company’s stock.
About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.
