Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.95.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $507.74 million, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $7.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.36.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $30.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 45.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

See Also: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.