Zacks: Analysts Set $31.00 Price Target for Woori Financial Group Inc (NYSE:WF)

Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc (NYSE:WF) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $31.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Woori Financial Group an industry rank of 178 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “strong sell” rating on shares of Woori Financial Group in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered Woori Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Woori Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WF. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 15,585 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $195,000. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WF opened at $21.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.04. Woori Financial Group has a one year low of $15.54 and a one year high of $38.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc provides commercial banking products and services to retail and individual customers, and corporations. The company offers salary, fixed deposit, savings, and ordinary and business deposit products; and professional, deposit mortgage, apartment, and mortgage loans, as well as corporate operating, facility, and policy loans.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Woori Financial Group (WF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.