Zacks: Analysts Set $31.00 Price Target for Woori Financial Group Inc (NYSE:WF)

Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc (NYSE:WF) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.
Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $31.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Woori Financial Group an industry rank of 178 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “strong sell” rating on shares of Woori Financial Group in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered Woori Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Woori Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.
NYSE:WF opened at $21.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.04. Woori Financial Group has a one year low of $15.54 and a one year high of $38.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81.
Woori Financial Group Company Profile
Woori Financial Group Inc provides commercial banking products and services to retail and individual customers, and corporations. The company offers salary, fixed deposit, savings, and ordinary and business deposit products; and professional, deposit mortgage, apartment, and mortgage loans, as well as corporate operating, facility, and policy loans.
