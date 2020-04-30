Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orchard Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Orchard Therapeutics from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORTX opened at $11.99 on Thursday. Orchard Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.17 and a one year high of $20.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average of $11.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a current ratio of 6.26.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

