Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orchard Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Orchard Therapeutics from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORTX opened at $11.99 on Thursday. Orchard Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.17 and a one year high of $20.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average of $11.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a current ratio of 6.26.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zacks: Analysts Set $31.00 Price Target for Woori Financial Group Inc
Zacks: Analysts Set $31.00 Price Target for Woori Financial Group Inc
Orchard Therapeutics PLC – Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts
Orchard Therapeutics PLC – Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Denny’s Corp Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages
Denny’s Corp Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages
Rheinmetall AG Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
Rheinmetall AG Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
Barclays PLC Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages
Barclays PLC Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report