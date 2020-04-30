Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.75.

CM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, February 27th. CIBC upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of CM opened at $61.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.84 and a 200 day moving average of $76.77. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $46.45 and a 52-week high of $87.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.00. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $1.0955 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 48.72%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 29.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

