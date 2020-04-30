Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on DENN. BidaskClub upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Denny’s from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

In other Denny’s news, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $680,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,308.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DENN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 102.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,020 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,887,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,526,000 after acquiring an additional 553,094 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 400,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after acquiring an additional 203,179 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 120.1% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 273,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 149,100 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,455,000. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DENN stock opened at $11.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.28. The company has a market capitalization of $547.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $23.88.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $113.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.17 million. On average, analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

