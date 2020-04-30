Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €80.08 ($93.12).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RHM shares. Independent Research set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group set a €109.00 ($126.74) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bankhaus Lampe set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of ETR:RHM opened at €62.24 ($72.37) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €59.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €90.04. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of €43.23 ($50.27) and a 12-month high of €118.60 ($137.91). The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.66.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

