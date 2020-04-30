Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 165.44 ($2.18).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BARC. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 208 ($2.74) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 150 ($1.97) target price on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 180 ($2.37) target price on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Barclays news, insider Michael Ashley bought 132,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £99,601.50 ($131,020.13). Also, insider Tim J. Breedon bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of £17,200 ($22,625.62). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 346,615 shares of company stock valued at $41,134,878.

Shares of BARC opened at GBX 113.46 ($1.49) on Thursday. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 73.04 ($0.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 94.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 151.86. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 0.64%.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

