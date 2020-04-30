Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $297.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESS. Morgan Stanley lowered Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $354.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zelman & Associates raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $249.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.67. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $175.81 and a twelve month high of $334.17.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by ($1.47). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $2.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.11%.

In other news, CAO John Farias sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total transaction of $259,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,811.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 13,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.90, for a total value of $4,180,453.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,651,122.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,884 shares of company stock valued at $6,645,121. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

