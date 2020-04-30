Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DSKE. Zacks Investment Research cut Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Daseke in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Daseke by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daseke in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Daseke in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Daseke in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Daseke by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DSKE opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $104.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Daseke has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.75.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $403.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.37 million. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 9.33% and a negative net margin of 17.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Daseke will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

