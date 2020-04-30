Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.83.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DIN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $110.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 4,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $443,962.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay D. Johns sold 8,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $721,640.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,583.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,727 over the last quarter. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 73.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DIN opened at $46.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.28. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $104.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.59.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.31 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 55.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

