Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.83.
Several analysts recently weighed in on DIN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $110.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
In other news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 4,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $443,962.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay D. Johns sold 8,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $721,640.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,583.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,727 over the last quarter. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of DIN opened at $46.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.28. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $104.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.59.
Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.31 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 55.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.
Dine Brands Global Company Profile
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
