Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €78.89 ($91.74).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HEN3. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. HSBC set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Independent Research set a €71.00 ($82.56) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

HEN3 stock opened at €82.04 ($95.40) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €73.87 and a 200-day moving average price of €87.91. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($150.76).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

