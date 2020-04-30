UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Elementis (LON:ELM)

Elementis (LON:ELM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Elementis from GBX 153 ($2.01) to GBX 55 ($0.72) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Elementis to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 115 ($1.51) to GBX 65 ($0.86) in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Elementis from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 75 ($0.99) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Elementis from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Elementis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 106.13 ($1.40).

Shares of LON ELM opened at GBX 73.75 ($0.97) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $403.76 million and a P/E ratio of 9.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.20. Elementis has a 12-month low of GBX 18.07 ($0.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 185.70 ($2.44). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 56.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 126.62.

In other news, insider Andrew Duff acquired 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £19,800 ($26,045.78). Also, insider Paul Waterman sold 101,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.12), for a total value of £86,319.20 ($113,548.01). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 69,034 shares of company stock worth $3,943,400.

Elementis Company Profile

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

