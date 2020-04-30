SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Given New GBX 833 Price Target at HSBC

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at HSBC from GBX 890 ($11.71) to GBX 833 ($10.96) in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. HSBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.14% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 990 ($13.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SEGRO to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 978 ($12.87) to GBX 878 ($11.55) in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on SEGRO from GBX 980 ($12.89) to GBX 900 ($11.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank cut SEGRO to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 830 ($10.92) to GBX 810 ($10.66) in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 878.93 ($11.56).

Shares of SEGRO stock opened at GBX 831.80 ($10.94) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of GBX 641.80 ($8.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 945.16 ($12.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 775.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 849.31.

In other news, insider Soumen Das sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 815 ($10.72), for a total value of £62,518.65 ($82,239.74).

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

