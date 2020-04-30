JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Target Price to GBX 4,730

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,870 ($64.06) to GBX 4,730 ($62.22) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RIO. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,300 ($56.56) to GBX 4,000 ($52.62) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,250 ($55.91) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 3,600 ($47.36) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. HSBC set a GBX 4,630 ($60.91) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,550 ($59.85) to GBX 4,540 ($59.72) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,186 ($55.06).

LON RIO opened at GBX 3,827 ($50.34) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20. Rio Tinto has a 52-week low of GBX 2,954 ($38.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,598.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,069.86. The firm has a market cap of $491.57 million and a P/E ratio of 7.85.

In related news, insider Simon Henry acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,155 ($41.50) per share, for a total transaction of £15,775 ($20,751.12). Also, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques acquired 32,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,689 ($48.53) per share, with a total value of £1,193,907.96 ($1,570,518.23).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

