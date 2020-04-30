Marston’s (LON:MARS) Given New GBX 57 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marston’s (LON:MARS) had its target price cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 128 ($1.68) to GBX 57 ($0.75) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MARS. Citigroup lowered shares of Marston’s to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marston’s from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 35 ($0.46) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Marston’s from GBX 110 ($1.45) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Marston’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 77.30 ($1.02).

Get Marston's alerts:

LON:MARS opened at GBX 39.36 ($0.52) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 39.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 97.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.07 million and a P/E ratio of -14.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.36. Marston’s has a twelve month low of GBX 18.40 ($0.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 133.80 ($1.76).

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.