Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €49.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) has been given a €49.00 ($56.98) price target by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 12.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NEM. Morgan Stanley set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nemetschek currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €53.44 ($62.14).

Shares of NEM opened at €55.80 ($64.88) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion and a PE ratio of 50.73. Nemetschek has a one year low of €32.46 ($37.74) and a one year high of €69.05 ($80.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €48.09 and its 200 day moving average price is €55.30.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

