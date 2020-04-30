Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target Raised to GBX 700

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 700 ($9.21) in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 16.33% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Antofagasta to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 760 ($10.00) to GBX 600 ($7.89) in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Antofagasta to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 840 ($11.05) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 830 ($10.92) target price (down from GBX 850 ($11.18)) on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 890 ($11.71) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 821.07 ($10.80).

ANTO stock opened at GBX 836.60 ($11.00) on Thursday. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of GBX 575 ($7.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 993.80 ($13.07). The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion and a PE ratio of 16.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 732.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 845.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

