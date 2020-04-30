DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Given a €18.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) received a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective from Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DIC. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on DIC Asset and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Warburg Research set a €18.70 ($21.74) price objective on DIC Asset and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on DIC Asset and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. DIC Asset presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €15.73 ($18.29).

Shares of DIC opened at €12.54 ($14.58) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €10.52 and its 200 day moving average is €13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 11.12. DIC Asset has a 12-month low of €6.69 ($7.78) and a 12-month high of €17.40 ($20.23). The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23.

DIC Asset Company Profile

DIC Asset AG is one o f Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 178 assets with a combined market value of c.

