JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target to GBX 2,500

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 65.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. DZ Bank decreased their target price on Anglo American from GBX 1,610 ($21.18) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Anglo American from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,875 ($24.66).

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at GBX 1,512.60 ($19.90) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion and a PE ratio of 5.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,348.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,840.06. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 1,018.20 ($13.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18).

In related news, insider Jim Rutherford bought 1,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,351 ($17.77) per share, with a total value of £22,777.86 ($29,962.98). Also, insider Hixonia Nyasulu bought 1,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,388 ($18.26) per share, for a total transaction of £20,195.40 ($26,565.90).

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

