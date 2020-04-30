J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Given New GBX 600 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) had its target price cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 600 ($7.89) in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 38.14% from the company’s previous close.

JDW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reduced their target price on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised J D Wetherspoon to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 1,590 ($20.92) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,126.25 ($14.82).

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

Shares of LON JDW opened at GBX 970 ($12.76) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 478.36, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.72. J D Wetherspoon has a 1-year low of GBX 492 ($6.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,734 ($22.81). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 865.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,371.52.

In other news, insider John Hutson sold 4,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 700 ($9.21), for a total value of £30,604 ($40,257.83).

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 883 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.