Carrefour (EPA:CA) PT Set at €19.00 by HSBC

Carrefour (EPA:CA) has been given a €19.00 ($22.09) price target by equities researchers at HSBC in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.73% from the stock’s previous close.

CA has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.40 ($22.56) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.80 ($17.21) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carrefour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €16.92 ($19.67).

Carrefour stock opened at €13.80 ($16.04) on Thursday. Carrefour has a twelve month low of €16.31 ($18.97) and a twelve month high of €23.68 ($27.53). The company has a 50 day moving average of €14.00 and a 200-day moving average of €15.01.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

