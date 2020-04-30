Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) PT Lowered to GBX 4,400 at Credit Suisse Group

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) had its price objective cut by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 4,550 ($59.85) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 6,300 ($82.87) to GBX 5,350 ($70.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank cut Intertek Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 4,900 ($64.46) in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 5,600 ($73.66) to GBX 4,800 ($63.14) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,941.82 ($65.01).

LON ITRK opened at GBX 4,863 ($63.97) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of GBX 56.22 ($0.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,178 ($81.27). The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,663.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,353.96.

In other Intertek Group news, insider Lena Wilson acquired 389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,710 ($61.96) per share, for a total transaction of £18,321.90 ($24,101.42). Also, insider Andre Lacroix sold 33,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,662 ($61.33), for a total value of £1,583,681.40 ($2,083,243.09).

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

