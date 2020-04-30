Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) PT Lowered to GBX 4,400 at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) had its price objective cut by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 4,550 ($59.85) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 6,300 ($82.87) to GBX 5,350 ($70.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank cut Intertek Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 4,900 ($64.46) in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 5,600 ($73.66) to GBX 4,800 ($63.14) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,941.82 ($65.01).

LON ITRK opened at GBX 4,863 ($63.97) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of GBX 56.22 ($0.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,178 ($81.27). The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,663.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,353.96.

In other Intertek Group news, insider Lena Wilson acquired 389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,710 ($61.96) per share, for a total transaction of £18,321.90 ($24,101.42). Also, insider Andre Lacroix sold 33,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,662 ($61.33), for a total value of £1,583,681.40 ($2,083,243.09).

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Analyst Recommendations for Intertek Group (LON:ITRK)

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Rheinmetall AG Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
Rheinmetall AG Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
Barclays PLC Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages
Barclays PLC Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages
Essex Property Trust Inc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Essex Property Trust Inc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Daseke Inc Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
Daseke Inc Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
Dine Brands Global Inc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Dine Brands Global Inc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Henkel AG & Co KGaA Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
Henkel AG & Co KGaA Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report