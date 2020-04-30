JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Price Target to GBX 1,800

Polymetal International (LON:POLY) had its target price boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on POLY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($21.70) to GBX 1,825 ($24.01) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Polymetal International from GBX 1,125 ($14.80) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Panmure Gordon lifted their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 1,226 ($16.13) to GBX 1,414 ($18.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,563.63 ($20.57).

Shares of LON:POLY opened at GBX 1,682 ($22.13) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,401.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,265.89. Polymetal International has a 1-year low of GBX 763.80 ($10.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,728.50 ($22.74). The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion and a PE ratio of 16.65.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

