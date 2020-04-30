Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) a €18.00 Price Target

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been assigned a €18.00 ($20.93) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.69 ($27.55).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €21.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €22.58. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a 1-year high of €21.45 ($24.94).

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

